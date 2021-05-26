Cancel
Foreign Policy

U.S.-EU: Joint Press Release by EEAS & Department of State

STL.News
STL.News
 15 days ago
Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is the text of a joint press release by the U.S. Department of State and the European External Action Service. On May 26, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and European External Action Service Secretary General Stefano Sannino met in Brussels to reaffirm the strength of the U.S.-EU partnership on key foreign policy and security issues. They welcomed the upcoming EU-U.S. Summit taking place on 15 June as an important step in the revitalized transatlantic partnership. The two sides underscored the shared U.S.-EU interest in strengthening the rules-based international order and pledged further close cooperation in support of democratic values, global and regional stability, and universal human rights. They discussed a range of foreign policy issues of mutual concern, such as Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, and the recent violence in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza. They exchanged views on the Eastern Mediterranean, Western Balkans, Afghanistan, Syria, Myanmar, the Indo-Pacific, Ethiopia, and Venezuela. They also underscored a shared interest in improving connectivity by supporting partners in setting up regulatory environments that are conducive to sustainable connectivity, as well as through quality infrastructure development and projects consistent with the highest transparency, digital, and green standards as part of their respective approaches to the Indo-Pacific region. They agreed to continue close consultations in view of possible joint approaches and actions by the EU and the U.S. that can bring about positive change.

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

