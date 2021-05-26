Cancel
Aaron Rodgers enjoys Hawaiian vacation with Miles Teller, Shailene Woodley; Twitter has jokes

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in his 17-year NFL career, Aaron Rodgers is not participating in Packers OTAs. But he has visited Hawaii recently. Rodgers and his fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, were recently vacationing in Hawaii with another couple — actor Miles Teller and model Keleigh Sperry. It's unclear whether the quartet is still in Hawaii, but photos and videos from the trip surfaced on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

