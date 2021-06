At Cisco's virtual Future Cloud event, companies can check out a host of innovative hybrid-cloud offerings for the enterprise. As businesses continue to move operations to the cloud as part of their digital transformation strategies, having reliable tools to make this transition smooth is becoming even more critical. A recent report highlights just how much, showing that $18 billion was spent on cloud services by organizations in the U.S. in Q1 of 2021. On Wednesday, at Cisco's virtual Future Cloud event, the networking giant unveiled a series of new solutions to help ease the process.