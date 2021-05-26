Landlords, renters get served with relief

CityServe offers eviction prevention appointments for landlords and renters at Seven Oaks Church in Visalia. TULARE COUNTY — As the pandemic lingered, so did its effect on entire sectors of the economy, leaving many unemployed or underemployed due to a sickly market or just from being sick. Tens of thousands in Tulare County filed for unemployment but more still attempted to continue working despite restrictions limiting their hours and pay. This contributed to many falling behind on their rent, which in turn affects landlords, often owner-operators, who were not allowed to evict tenants and were, in some cases, unable to generate an income for themselves.