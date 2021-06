Search efforts for a missing Roseburg man are continuing. Sergeant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 69-year old Harry Burleigh was reported missing by his wife on Friday after he failed to return from a fishing trip in the Twin Lakes area. O’Dell said on Saturday a deputy located Burleigh’s vehicle at the Twin Lakes trailhead. Burleigh had filled out a form and left it at the trailhead indicating he was entering the Twin Lakes area on Thursday and intended to be out that evening.