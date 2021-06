Scientists from the Cleveland Clinic found vaccinating those who have previously been infected with COVID-19 offers no additional benefits to the individual. A study conducted on over 52,000 Cleveland Clinic employees found there was no significant difference in COVID-19 infections between previously infected and currently unvaccinated participants; previously infected and currently vaccinated participants; and previously uninfected and currently vaccinated participants. Researchers also found that 99.3% of all COVID-19 infections occurred in unvaccinated participants who had not been previously infected. The remaining 0.7% of infections were in vaccinated participants who were not previously infected.