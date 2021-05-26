Tipping Point: Our picks and pans ("The Devil and the Dark Water," "Southern Symphony," George Clinton

Let's say Jack London decided Wolf Larsen would captain an East Indiaman vessel in the 17th century. Maybe Wolf's read too much William Peter Blatty and pulls off a demon-summoning aboard his ship and the devil uses a dead leper to run his creepy and seemingly inexplicable errands. And to what end? But wait! There's a Sherlock-style sleuth onboard who can answer these questions except he's imprisoned in hellish conditions below deck en route to Amsterdam to be executed for treason. Still, the detective has his own Watson roaming the ship freely, if Watson was built like Fezzick and had the combat skills of a Green Beret. Throw in a female teenager with the brains of Isaac Newton AND Marie Curie. Add several other "Mutiny on the Bounty" types from central casting who are all so skillfully rendered you can smell the scurvy, and you'd be nuts not to want to know what happens. Turton is damned good and "The Devil and the Dark Water" is an exceptionally clever and distinctive thriller.