San Jose, CA

San Jose shooting: At least 10 people dead, including shooter; victims identified

By Theresa Seiger, Bob D'Angelo, Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 16 days ago
SAN JOSE, Calif. — At least 10 people, including the suspected gunman, died Wednesday in a shooting reported at a light rail control center in San Jose, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said suspected shooter Sam Cassidy, 57, identified as a man who worked for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority, took his own life after police were called to the agency’s control center on West Younger Avenue, according to The Associated Press.

Here are the latest updates:

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Photos: 9 people, including suspected gunman, dead in San Jose railyard shooting Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

