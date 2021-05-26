Cancel
Lee County, FL

Lee County office closures announced for Memorial Day holiday

By WFTX Digital Team
The City of Cape Coral has announced office closures for Memorial Day.

The city says there will be no trash, recycling, or yard waste collection on Monday, May 31.

Curbside collection services will be delayed one day for the remainder of the week following the holiday.

Self service locations such as the NW Softball Complex, Festival Park, and Pelican Baseball Complex will be open from dawn to dusk and are not impacted by the holiday.

The City of Fort Myers also says there will be no residential or commercial trash or recycling collection on Monday, May 31.

City of Fort Myers residential and commercial customers will be serviced one day later from Tuesday, June 1, through Saturday, June 5.

All regular collection schedules will resume on Monday, June 7, 2021.

