Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Ocean Wind seeking to further Gold Cup ambitions at Sandown

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vpu2s_0aC2XwjJ00
Ocean Wind runs in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown on Thursday (PA Wire)

Ocean Wind is out to cement his Gold Cup claims with victory in the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown

The five-year-old has filled the runner-up spot on each of his three starts so far this year, most recently pushing triple Gold Cup hero Stradivarius close in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot last month.

Trainer Roger Teal hopes his star stayer can get back on the winning trail in Thursday’s two-mile Grade Three – before returning to Ascot for another crack at Stradivarius at next month’s Royal meeting.

“You can’t take anything for granted, because there’s some high quality-animals up against him, but he ran very well at Ascot and hopefully he can build on that,” said the Lambourn trainer.

“Hopefully the ground dries up a bit, although he’s not ground dependent to be fair – he races on most things, God bless him.

“We’ll see what happens. Hopefully he can do himself justice, and then we’ll go on to Ascot.”

Ocean Wind’s biggest threat appears to be the Mark Johnston-trained Nayef Road, who aims to bounce back from a rare disappointing display in the Yorkshire Cup a fortnight ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1znT9e_0aC2XwjJ00
Nayef Road winning last year's Sagaro Stakes at Newcastle (PA Archive)

Rainbow Dreamer (Alan King), Ranch Hand (Andrew Balding) and Irish raider Lismore (Henry de Bromhead) complete the line-up.

Eight previous winners contest the Listed Coral ‘Beaten By A Length’ National Stakes.

Bryan Smart’s Bond Chairman, the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Chipotle and Choux from David Evans’ yard all put their unbeaten records on the line, while George Boughey’s Navello bids for a fourth victory from five starts.

Boughey said: “He’s been training really well and has got a good draw in stall four.

He should go there with a favourite's chance and hopefully he'll take all the beating

“I couldn’t really fault him, to be fair. This looked the natural place to go from winning the Lily Agnes at Chester, when the ground was pretty soft. I wouldn’t be worried with any ground, to be fair.

“He should go there with a favourite’s chance and hopefully he’ll take all the beating.

“Hopefully this is a stepping-stone before Royal Ascot.”

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
73K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Wind#Gold Cup#Sandown#Spot Gold#The Eve Johnson Houghton#Chipotle#Choux#Navello#Coral Henry Ii Stakes#Races#Irish Raider Lismore#Trainer Roger Teal#Cement#Chester#Rare#Star#Stradivarius
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Gold
News Break
Pets
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Al Aasy seeking to be crowned in Coronation Cup

William Haggas will not be using ground conditions as an excuse for Al Aasy should he come up short on his first start at Group One level in the Coral Coronation Cup at Epsom. The Newmarket handler has made no secret of the regard in which he holds the son of Sea The Stars – and he has justified that confidence this spring with two dominant displays in Group Three company at Newbury.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Castle Star bypasses Royal run in favour of Railway date

Fozzy Stack has decided to skip Royal Ascot with his smart juvenile Castle Star and instead wait for the GAIN Railway Stakes at the Curragh on June 26. Narrowly beaten on his first two outings, he stepped up to Listed class for the First Flier Stakes in early May and was a comfortable winner.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Varian retains faith in Third Realm

Roger Varian is confident Third Realm still has a “big future” ahead of him after finishing fifth in the Cazoo Derby. The Sea The Stars colt beat Charlie Appleby’s Epsom hero Adayar when claiming top honours in the Lingfield Derby Trial last month. That form was turned on its head...
Sportsracingdudes.com

Mandella’s Royal Ship Heads Hollywood Gold Cup

ARCADIA, CA – Formerly a turf specialist, Richard Mandella’s Royal Ship appears ready for his close-up on dirt as he heads Monday’s $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup (G1). Originally run and won in 1938 by Seabiscuit at Hollywood Park, Monday’s renewal attracted a field of seven 3-year-olds and up at a mile and 1/4 and will mark the 83rd renewal of one of North America’s most prestigious races for handicap division horses.
Sportssandiegouniontribune.com

Embattled Baffert earns record-tying 8th Gold Cup victory

Country Grammer edged Royal Ship by a head to win the $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup, giving embattled trainer Bob Baffert his record-tying eighth victory in the Grade 1 race at Santa Anita. Baffert tied fellow Hall of Famer Charlie Whittingham, who won his eighth and last Gold Cup with Ferdinand...
Elmont, NYracingdudes.com

Baron Samedi Brings Win Streak, International Flavor to Belmont Gold Cup

ELMONT, NY – LECH Racing Limited’s Baron Samedi will seek to parlay his winning form in Europe when traveling stateside as the lone international contestant in Friday’s seventh running of the $400,000 Belmont Gold Cup (G2) at 2 miles over the Widener turf. European stamina has proven to be superior...
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Santa Anita: Country Grammer holds off Royal Ship in Hollywood Gold Cup

No one’s likely to ever compare Country Grammer and Royal Ship to some of the past racing greats that won the historic Grade I Hollywood Gold Cup, but few editions of the race included a dramatic stretch duel like Monday’s 84th running at Santa Anita. Country Grammer and Royal Ship,...
Sportstwinspires.com

Santa Anita: How to bet the 2021 Hollywood Gold Cup

Santa Anita is celebrating Memorial Day with a high-class afternoon of horse racing. Three Grade 1 stakes are on the agenda, including the $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup (G1). The Hollywood Gold Cup is the second of the “big three” 1 1/4-mile dirt races contested in California each season; the others are the Santa Anita H. (G1) and the Pacific Classic (G1). Seven horses have turned out to contest the 2021 Hollywood Gold Cup, and a competitive event appears to be on tap.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

G2 Belmont Gold Cup Stakes Preview: Baron Samedi Travels Stateside

(Jockey John Velazquez will ride Baron Samedi / Photo Courtesy of Keeneland) LECH Racing Limited’s Baron Samedi will seek to parlay his winning form in Europe when traveling stateside as the lone international contestant in Friday’s seventh running of the Grade 2, $400,000 Belmont Gold Cup at two miles over the Widener turf.
Sportstheexeterdaily.co.uk

The early favourites for the Sandown Eclipse

With the Guineas Festival at Newmarket and the Derby Festival at Epsom Downs been and gone, Royal Ascot is just around the corner and with the likes of the Eclipse and Glorious Goodwood still to come, it’s fair to say that we are bang in the middle of a very exciting flat racing season — made even better by the fact that racegoers can now return to meetings!
Combat Sportsthekashmirimages.com

Mary Kom seeks her sixth gold medal in Asian Championships on Sunday

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Dubai: Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) will seek her sixth gold when she squares off against Kazakhstan’s Nazym Kyzaibay in the women’s 51kg final of the Asian Boxing Championships here on Sunday. The 38-year-old...
SportsSail World

Youth Foiling Gold Cup: Act 3 and Finals to be held in Cagliari

The Persico 69F Class has secured a date and spectacular location for the third act of the Youth Foiling Gold Cup! Rendezvous in Sardinia's capital city of Cagliari in October, with the season finale, held early November. Following on from a successful, if cold and wintry debut in February in...
SportsSail World

Squib Gold Cup 2021 at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club, Burnham

Wow was it really two years since the last Gold Cup? Much has happened since the last event and as boats started to turn up on Friday, it was clear that some had made the most of the time to fettle their boats and get the smoothest finish possible. However...
Sportstwinspires.com

Who is the best Ascot Gold Cup winner?

Royal Ascot is the highlight of the British racing season, and the Gold Cup (G1) is the highlight of Royal Ascot. The Gold Cup has been run since 1807, and at two miles, three furlongs, and 210 yards it is one of the world's great staying tests. Let's revisit some...
WorldSkySports

Royal Ascot: Kaufymaker to set tone for Wesley Ward's team of American raiders

Wesley Ward is delighted to be back in Britain as he saddles another strong team of runners for Royal Ascot next week. It is 12 years since the then little-known American became the first US-based trainer to land a winner at the showpiece meeting, with Strike The Tiger claiming a 33-1 victory in the Windsor Castle. The following day, he sent out Jealous Again to win the Queen Mary Stakes.
SportsNewsday

Steve Matthews' Belmont selections for Friday, May 21

FIRST: A field of eight unraced 2-year-olds to start the Friday card. Sleep late. Disengage concluded work tab with half-mile bullet. Bali's Shade also shows training tab that culminated with swift half-mile drill; dangerous. Achilles Heel debuts for streaking stable (Rob Atras); must consider. SECOND: Joqular should pack amplified wallop...
Sportsracingdudes.com

Baron Samedi Lords Over American Paupers in Belmont Gold Cup

ELMONT, NY – LECH Racing’s Great Britain native Baron Samedi invaded the colonies and lorded over the American paupers who dared face him in Friday’s $400,000 Belmont Gold Cup Stakes (G2) at Belmont Park. Making his North American racing debut, Baron Samedi broke from post 8 under John Velazquez as...