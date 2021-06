Charlie Blackmon arrived at PNC Park for Sunday’s series finale between the Rockies and Pirates at 8:30 a.m. ET. First pitch was scheduled for 1:05 p.m. “Charlie took it upon himself to get the guys going,” manager Bud Black said. “He was vocal, he was talkative, he had energy. … I won’t say much more than that, but he set a great example from the time he walked through the doors this morning through the last out.”