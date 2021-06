Next to water, concrete is the most widely used material on the planet, and in most instances has no alternative. Last year, 30 billion tons of concrete were produced globally and demand is growing with greater urbanization. Concrete is also responsible for a lot of climate pollution, largely because its typical binding agent, Portland cement, is highly emissive. Portland cement makes up just 10-15% of concrete's mass but accounts for 80-90% of its emissions, mostly from chemical reactions in the manufacturing process, not fuel combustion. If the cement industry were a country, it would be the third largest emitter in the world, behind China and the U.S.—responsible for roughly 8% of global climate emissions.