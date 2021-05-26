Sunshine Meadows gala June 4 at LaTorre Event Venue

Awesome opportunity for you to rebuild this expansive ranch style home your way… yes, I said rebuild. Dwelling incurred water damage while roof was being replaced, has been cleaned up and mitigated professionally (clean air sample test available). Structure is solid, framing sound, mechanicals are visible and await your inspection. The floor plan is fantastic with 3 bedrooms and full bath on the West end of the house; owners’ suite with huge bath, walk-in closet and storm shelter on the East end; with open kitchen/dining/living room centrally located. Upstairs has so much potential as either 1 large room for recreation, or maybe you finish off a portion to add an additional bedroom since there is already a full bath on this level. Beautiful setting in the rolling hills of the Smoky. Schedule your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented at noon on 05/19/2021.