Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Auditors say EU budget failing to deliver on gender equality

By Gabriela Baczynska
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L6Ces_0aC2XaYZ00
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The European Union lacks specific budget tools to ensure its spending advances gender equality and should make more use of data broken down by sex to track and assess progress, auditors said on Wednesday.

The report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA) comes in the same month that member states Poland and Hungary blocked use of the phrase "gender equality" at an EU social summit, and amid fears the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated inequality. read more

"Gender equality is at stake in Europe," said Eva Lindstrom, a Swedish auditor with the EU oversight body, adding that a culture of "gender blindness" meant the bloc was not applying the perspective as it should to all spending.

"This is seen as a sensitive question today," she said when asked about political resistance to carrying out gender analysis across policies, setting gender objectives and using targeted indicators to measure impact.

The ECA said the bloc's executive European Commission has failed to include specific enough tools to promote gender equality through the EU's joint budget worth, some 1.1 trillion euros in 2021-27 and topped up with 750 billion in COVID-19 economic recovery spending.

"It's time for the Commission to start walking the talk," Linde said.

JOBS AND ECONOMY

Data gaps and lack of gender analysis stall efforts to address the problem, the auditors warned.

"Gender-responsive budgeting is not just about funding explicit gender-equality initiatives," the report said.

"It is about understanding the impact of budgetary and policy decisions on gender-equality goals, and using this information to adjust for inequalities by introducing changes to public expenditure and revenue."

The ECA stressed equality was not just a matter of human rights, but also an economic factor.

The European Institute for Gender Equality estimates GDP per capita in the EU would grow by 6-9.5% by 2050 if gender equality improved, with countries including Belgium, Poland, Italy, Portugal and Greece seen benefiting the most.

The gap between female and male employment costs the EU around 2 percent of its total economy and women make on average 14% less than men in the bloc.

The Commission has proposed that EU companies be obliged to report on gender pay gaps but that is not certain to win the necessary approval from all the bloc's capitals.

Brussels also called on companies to promote more women to top positions, though efforts to introduce quotas for European boards have long stalled.

Gender inequality differs widely across the 27 EU countries.

While Sweden uses data broken down by sex for budget analysis, governments in Poland and Hungary, which have repeatedly clashed with their more liberal Western peers over social policies, instead promote what they call traditional family values.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Budgeting#Economic Equality#Public Policies#Economic Policies#The European Union#Swedish#Eca#European Commission#Eu Companies#Gender Objectives#Gender Pay Gaps#Gender Analysis#Budget Analysis#Specific Budget Tools#Gender Blindness#Social Policies#Governments#Quotas#Inequalities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
Country
Poland
News Break
Human Rights
Country
Belgium
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Sweden
Country
Portugal
Country
Greece
Related
Politicsbruegel.org

What Swiss voters expect to happen next, after EU talks fail

Switzerland’s bilateral relationship with the European Union has been the subject of intense debate for years. In 2014, the two sides began negotiations on the terms of an institutional framework agreement that would institutionalise their bilateral relationship. On 26 May, the Swiss government announced that it was withdrawing from these negotiations and would not sign the agreement.
PoliticsBloomberg

Germany Failed to Cut Dangerous City Pollution, EU Top Court Rules

Germany was handed a stinging rebuke from the European Union’s top court for consistently failing to clean up dirty air in its cities from Berlin to Cologne, endangering public health. “Between 2010 and 2016, Germany systematically and persistently exceeded the limit values for nitrogen dioxide,” the EU Court of Justice...
Environmentdevex.com

Opinion: Why EU conservation efforts will fail without Africa

The European Green Deal is the flagship policy from the European Commission under President Ursula von der Leyen, aiming to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It is an ambitious plan for Europe to be a more resource-efficient, competitive economy. The European Parliament approved the European Climate Law in May, giving a boost to the ambitions of the European Green Deal.
Europewcn247.com

Auditor: EU's Frontex border agency can't fulfill its duties

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union auditors say the bloc's border and coast guard agency Frontex is unable to fulfill its duties. The court of auditors says Frontex is not providing EU countries with the help they need to combat unauthorized migration and cross-border crime. The auditors said in a new report Monday that Frontex is being given new tasks at a time when it's still struggling to obey its old orders. The agency was granted a new mandate in 2019 setting up a 10,000-strong officer corps. It's set to become the biggest and most heavily funded EU agency. Lead auditor Leo Brincat says even under its previous mandate “Frontex was biting (off) more than it could chew.”
EconomyTelegraph

French plot to force Britain out of EU research projects fails

Brussels has suffered defeat in its bid to freeze the UK out of cutting-edge research programmes in quantum, artificial intelligence and space research. In a move championed by a senior French official, the European Commission wanted a blanket ban on UK participation in certain parts of the €100bn (£86bn) Horizon Europe funding programme deemed particularly sensitive, in case London passed on trade secrets to non-EU powers.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EU court backs Tesco workers in equal pay dispute

Thousands of current and former employees of UK supermarket group Tesco (TSCO.L) on Thursday won the support of Europe's top court in their fight for equal pay in a judgment that could affect other retailers. Tesco found itself in the spotlight after about 6,000 current or former employees took their...
Immigration985theriver.com

Expanding EU border guard agency is falling short, auditors say

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU border and coast guard agency Frontex has not managed external borders effectively and is not ready for a vastly increased mandate that will see it swell to a force of 10,000 by 2027, the European Court of Auditors (ECA) said on Monday. Leo Brincat, the ECA...
EuropeThe Independent

EU-UK talks fail to break deadlock on Northern Ireland Brexit checks

Talks aimed at ending the deadlock over the implementation of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in Northern Ireland have ended without a breakthrough. Following a three-and-a-half hour meeting with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, Brexit minister Lord Frost said they had had a “frank and honest” discussion and had agreed to continue the negotiations.
Grocery & SupermaketCourthouse News Service

British Supermarket Workers Win Equal Pay Dispute at EU High Court

LUXEMBOURG (CN) — The European Union’s top court has sided with employees of British supermarket giant Tesco in a dispute over pay equality. The European Court of Justice found on Thursday that the United Kingdom’s leading grocery retailer had failed to pay male and female workers the same, in a complaint brought by more than 6,000 current and former employees.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

UK set to scrap half of steel quotas designed to curb imports

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Britain plans to revoke about half the limits on steel imports that it inherited from the European Union when the quotas expire on June 30, the government said on Friday. The UK steel industry, which generates about $2 billion in turnover each year, has warned...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Swiss aim for tax reform package by early next year

ZURICH, June 11 (Reuters) - Traditionally low-tax Switzerland is readying a package to enhance its competitiveness amid a global push to reform the corporate tax system, the government said on Friday. “Depending on the progress made at international level, the Federal Council is set to decide on a coordinated reform...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Germany passes law on tougher oversight of supply chains

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's parliament on Friday passed a supply chain act, paving the way for stricter regulation that will force large companies to pay fines of up to 2% of their annual global turnover if they violate the rules. Under the act, companies in Germany above a certain size must establish due diligence procedures that prevent human rights and environmental abuses within their global supply chains and take action if they find violations at their foreign suppliers.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Invests Nearly $7.3 Million For Nine Organizations Advancing Gender Equality In Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - A strong and vibrant women's and equality-seeking movement is part of the foundation of a more inclusive Canada, where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. The Government of Canada continues to support organizations to ensure women and LGBTQ2 communities are given the opportunity to fully participate in Canada's social, economic and democratic life.
TravelTelegraph

The five major plans for travel that the Government has failed to deliver

Summer holidays abroad are effectively on hold for the second year running. The travel corridor shambles of 2020 is beginning to appear benign in comparison to the current failures of the traffic light system. Exactly one month after Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, unveiled the initial country ratings, the Government has struck the only key European holiday destination from the list and signalled no significant expansion of the green category until the "medium term".
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Swiss court rejects appeal by climate activists who occupied bank

Switzerland's highest court has rejected an appeal by 12 climate activists convicted of trespassing at a Credit Suisse bank branch, dismissing their argument that they had taken emergency action for a just cause. The Federal Court verdict is another setback for environmentalists hoping to win backing for the campaign, which...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

G7 vaccine pledge is just a drop in the ocean, campaigners say

A Group of Seven plan to donate 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries lacks ambition, is far too slow and shows Western leaders are not yet up to the job of tackling the worst public health crisis in a century, campaigners said on Friday. British Prime Minister Boris...