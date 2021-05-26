Cancel
Study Shows Many Motorists Feel Less Safe With Autonomous Cars On The Roads

Cover picture for the articleA joint study from the American Automobile Association (AAA) and Harvard has revealed how uncomfortable many drivers are about sharing the roads with self-driving vehicles. The study, conducted with the Technology and Public Purpose Project at Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, revealed that 53 percent of drivers surveyed felt less safe sharing the road with self-driving semi-trucks while 47 percent felt less safe sharing roads with other self-driving vehicles.

