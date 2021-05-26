Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colonial Heights, VA

Gardening gets these students excited about science

By Rob Cardwell
Posted by 
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IiON5_0aC2XRYu00

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Students at Tussing Elementary School are learning science can be fun when you get your hands dirty.

"I asked them, 'who brought their digging tools?'," said Colonial Heights High School Teacher and Coach Tracy Boyd, holding up his fingers. “And I said, ‘They're right here’. And they took that excitement home, and wanted to plant at home."

He’s teaching the students at the elementary school the love and reward of maintaining plants with two new, raised gardens.

But the kids wouldn’t be having this much fun learning if it wasn’t for Colonial Heights High School graduating senior, Maria Elena Smith.

She earned her Girl Scout Gold Award by building the raised beds for the students to garden in.

"I really wanted to plant that seed in them to be excited about agriculture and excited about growing," said Smith. “Some of the kids went home and wanted to build a raised garden in their backyard"

It’s a growing interest in all kinds of subjects.

"How to learn the water cycle, the life cycle, agriculture," said Smith. “They didn't really have that resource for us."

"They've watered these plants every day," Boyd said. “And that's responsibility. It's not just growing stuff and eating stuff. It's a little bit of responsibility, and hopefully they'll carry that on throughout life."

Smith was once an elementary student at Tussing. Now, before going off to college, she's seeing what blossoms from a little love, hard work and responsibility.

Building something as small as a garden... is Building Better Minds.

Building Better Minds with Rob Cardwell airs every Wednesday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on CBS 6 and is sponsored by Virginia Family Dentistry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wG1Yo_0aC2XRYu00

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story

WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Colonial Heights, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Gardening#Gardens#College Kids#College Students#High School Students#Tussing Elementary School#Virginia Family Dentistry#Cbs 6 News#Teaching#Fun#Love#Subjects#Plants#Seed#Rva#Home#Coach Tracy Boyd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Gardening
News Break
Science
Related
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Colonial Heights, VAProgress Index

Regal announces reopening of Southpark Cinema, at reduced capacity

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Regal Cinemas announced that it is reopening a number of its local theaters this Friday, include the 16-screen location at Southpark Mall. The lineup of films includes Lionsgate's "Spiral," "Wrath of Man" and "Those Who Wish Me Dead," along with a full slate of additional titles. The very first movie time listed on Fandango is "Profile," starting at 1 p.m. Friday.
Richmond, VARichmond.com

Four Regal Cinema locations in the Richmond region to reopen May 14

Regal Cinemas, the second-largest movie theater chain in the U.S., is reopening four of its six theaters in the Richmond region on Friday. The company said the theaters are Regal Short Pump in Henrico County; Regal Westchester Commons and Regal Commonwealth in Chesterfield County; and Regal Southpark in Colonial Heights.