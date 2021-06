RIVER FALLS — Brayden Warwick swept both hurdle events to lead the Chi-Hi track and field team to seven event wins overall on Friday at a Big Rivers Conference meet. Warwick won the boys 110-meter hurdles in 16.01 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.85 for the Cardinals. Jazmine Johnson was victorious in the girls 100 hurdles in 17.69 and was second in the 300. Megan Ludy took the top spot in the pole vault with a height of 8-feet, 9-inches, Madison Hunt was victorious in the long jump at 15-3.5, the boys 3,200 relay team of Ryan Beranek, Logan Scott, Mason Howard and Lukas Wagner was first in 8:35.82 and Kansas Smith won the high jump at 5-6.