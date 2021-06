Now is a good time to be out in the woods and listen to birds. Turkeys are gobbling, geese noisily get up off ponds, quacking mallard ducks fly by, sandhill cranes bugle, pheasants crow, and hermit thrush sing their remarkably liquid music. We are fortunate to live in western Wisconsin with hardwood forest, rivers and lakes where we can watch and hear many species of birds and enjoy the spring flower show.