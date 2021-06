Maybe you can relate to this but shopping for my dad is always harder than finding a gift for my mom. I don’t know what it is but they are so hard to shop for. If your father is anything like mine, he is super into fitness and the outdoors. Whether it’s riding his bike, golfling, or going on a hike, he loves it all. Struggling to find that special gift for your active dad this Father’s Day? Don’t worry! I’ve compiled a list of gift ideas that your picky dad will surely love.