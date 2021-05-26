In the Virgin Islands, fungi tells a story

I cry after my first nonfiction workshop in graduate school. We take a break midway through class and I tell my instructor I’m not feeling well. I get the fuck out of that room, that building, that parking lot with tall Florida palms and humid night air, peel off back to the dorm where I’m living on campus so I can break down in private. The piece I’ve been working on is called “Space Mountain,” my attempt at a lyric essay, which uses the backdrop of the Disney World ride in contrast to both my brother’s and my own drug use and experimentation. No one said anything bad about the piece. No one really said anything about the piece. Instead, it became a discussion about my brother, how fucked up he was, how no one understood why I, as the narrator, even cared anymore and why I kept trying. Why did I love him? Why didn’t I hate him? Why didn’t I leave him in Miami to rot?