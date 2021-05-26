Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Instagram: How to Hide Like and View Counts on Other Users' Posts

By Brandy Shaul
AdWeek
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram introduced the ability for users to hide like and view counts on content shared by other users. Here’s how this is done. Brandy is a freelance writer for Adweek's SocialProDaily covering social media, gaming, apps and platforms.

www.adweek.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shaul#Gaming#Adweek#Socialprodaily#Counts#Freelance Writer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Instagram
Related
Cell Phonesgamingideology.com

Instagram users will soon be able to rely on WhatsApp to unlock features

Facebook owns some of the most popular smartphone apps in the world – from its own social network of the same name, Instagram and WhatsApp. After announcing plans to bring its messaging services together into one platform, we now have a hint as to what Facebook plans to take advantage of from its sprawling portfolio.
Cell Phonesava360.com

How To Add Music To Instagram Story

Watch this tutorial to learn how to add music to an Instagram story using both the official music sticker and a third-party music app. ------------------------------------------------------ #Instagram #HowTo #TechInsider. Tech Insider tells you all you need to know about tech: gadgets, how-to's, gaming, science, digital culture, and more. Visit us at:...
InternetElite Daily

When You Hide Likes On IG, Here’s How People Can Still Show Your Posts Love

Instagram recently released a huge update — the ability to hide like counts on your posts — and it gives users so many more options. There’s long been talk of nixing likes from the app altogether, but this update isn’t a total obliteration of the double-tap. You can even implement hidden like counts on a post-by-post basis. With the new options, though, you might wonder if people can still like your Instagram posts if you hide like counts. It’s actually pretty simple.
InternetPosted by
POPSUGAR

Can't Post Multiple Photos on Instagram? Here's How to Fix It

One of the best features Instagram has come up with (so far) is the option to create a carousel of images that can be packaged up into a single post. Long gone are the days of posting just a single picture to your feed. (How do you decide?!) Truth is, there's almost always more than one option. Multiple photos are the best way to tell a story from start to finish, and up the like count of your posts too (which, by the way, you can now hide). If you love the multiple photos feature as much as I do, you may have been taken aback to see the "Select Multiple" button missing in your posts and stories. Don't fret! As it turns out, this might just be an iPhone technical error after all. For now, while it's being fixed, it's important to note that there's still a way to do this with or without the button. Here's how:
Internetapppicker.com

When Is the Best Time to Post on Instagram in 2021

Over the last several years, Instagram's algorithm has been altered several times, making it far more difficult to share visible posts on the platform. Its users are constantly figuring out the best and worst time to post on Instagram. It prioritizes postings from users' friends and family, with business messages having a lower possibility of getting placed in people's queues. It gives even less weight to business posts that contain links that will redirect users away from the Instagram app.
Internetallnetarticles.com

Instagram Marketing Hacks to Get Many Likes

Seven though recently Instagram annihilated the display of exact likes, they still matter a lot. Instagram is rapidly developing as a shopping platform, hence gaining likes is still playing a part in the ranking system and promotion. The gaining of Instagram likes is now more subtle, and this strategy is looking less aggressive to users. Even though the competitive aspect of likes is now not in line, it is important to maintain the flow of them to your posts. How to do that sufficiently – read in this article.
InternetMultichannel Merchant

5 Instagram Posts to Drive SMB Brand Engagement

Instagram is a powerful marketing channel for small businesses, especially ecommerce. The platform is largely composed of young audiences that are increasingly open to engaging with brands and even purchasing products directly on Instagram. 90% of people on Instagram follow a business, and two-thirds of the people surveyed say Instagram...
InternetPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

How to grow a following on Instagram

It’s no secret that Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms. In a matter of seconds, you can find people from all over the world who share similar interests to your own. There are many ways to grow an Instagram following, but there is no one size fits all approach. Brands and […] The post How to grow a following on Instagram appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Cell Phonesatoallinks.com

Download Instagram Videos – Download Instagram Posts In High Quality

Instagram allows its users to upload media files in the form of videos and images but one can access it only when they are online. This could saddening for people who like to re-create someone else’s content and post it on their page, or for someone who simply wants to access their desired content anytime later, even when offline. There is no official word from Instagram for a feature that would facilitate the download of Instagram videos and images directly into the gallery of your device. But we have got a way around it. You can now easily download Instagram videos in high quality and for absolutely free.
WWEPWMania

The Undertaker Makes Rare Instagram Posts This Week

The Undertaker took to Instagram this week with an message of inspiration for his followers. Taker posted a photo from a workout and wrote, “When one door closes another one opens. The game may be over for me, but THE GRIND NEVER ENDS…. #thegrindathletics #workout #workoutmotivation #BSK #getoutside”. Taker rarely...
Internetkeepingcurrentmatters.com

How to Use Instagram for Real Estate

Instagram has quickly become the hottest social media platform, and if you’re not leveraging it as an agent, you’re missing out on an important part of your marketing strategy. The thing is that an Instagram strategy is, well, different. You can’t apply the same methods you do for Facebook and...
Internetthewealthrace.com

How to create an advertising campaign on Instagram

There are some things that you might want to know in case you are trying to create a profitable promoting marketing campaign on Instagram. Firstly, you might want to have a verified account with a minimum of 10 000 followers and you might want to have an enticing bio that may catch the shoppers’ consideration. Second, you can also make use of paid commercials or collaborate with influencers who’ve a big and constant following. They’re within the enterprise of selling merchandise. These are all nice ways in which you should use to promote as a result of the content material seems extra organically. If you’re extra thinking about quick outcomes, there are even development companies, similar to Growthoid, that you should use to get Instagram followers. These are, nevertheless, just some methods. In case your model or enterprise needs to ascertain a advertising or promoting marketing campaign on Instagram, right here are some things that you are able to do.
Computersthetemplace.com

How to insert a post into another post

Several plugins in the WordPress repository do this, like RPS Include Content or Insert Pages. But the issue with both of these plugins is that they only insert the content of a post, not the entire layout. So, if you built a template for your posts or custom post types using Elementor Pro, none of that will carry over once you use the plugins, rendering all your work kind of useless.
Internetversionweekly.com

One Word Instagram Captions for Girls & Boys | Best One Word Captions for Instagram Photos to Get More Likes, Views & Followers

Best Cool Funny Cute One Word Captions for Instagram: Being a creative writer your captions would be more than single words like sentences but sometimes posting amazing pictures with One Word Caption make you feel good and also it engages your followers on Instagram and other social media platforms. If you really looking for some interesting yet apt One Word Instagram Captions for your IG Posts or Reels then the below listed ‘Single Word Captions for Instagram’ collection is pretty enough. Make use of these Instagram One Word Captions or Quotes while needed or when you feel tried to type creative ideas or thoughts about the picture as a caption.
Internethowtogeek.com

How to Turn off Comments on Instagram

Instagram comments can be a blessing or a curse. If things aren’t going well, you can disable commenting altogether, hiding current comments and preventing new ones. Here’s how to turn comments off on Instagram. How to Turn off Comments for a Live Instagram Post. Sadly, there’s no blanket feature to...
InternetAndroid Headlines

Facebook Will Start Treating Politicians Like Regular Users

Facebook will start treating politicians like everyone else. The company’s controversy-plagued policy has been shielding politicians from its strict content moderation rules. Facebook will end a policy that mostly protects politicians from repercussions even if they violate the hate speech rules of the site, an insider told The Washington Post....