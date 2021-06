The Boston Celtics are big home dogs on the NBA odds board for Friday’s Game 3 versus the Brooklyn Nets. Is this too good to pass up?. You don’t need an advanced degree in handicapping to see which team has all the betting value for Friday’s game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics. You don’t need any fancy computers, either: The Celtics are the obvious choice for your NBA picks after dropping the first two games of their Eastern Conference semifinal SU and ATS.