Masahiro Sakurai reportedly considering the appeal of an early retirement

When it comes to challenging action games, Ninja Gaiden has always delivered so let's revisit the 3 modern games in a new collection. For starters, Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection includes the 3 remakes of the rebooted franchise: Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge. I remember being jealous of Xbox owners back in the day after Ninja Gaiden and Ninja Gaiden Black released for the console because I love action games and Dead or Alive was one of my favourite fighting series at the time which was made by the same developer. Years later, I finally got an Xbox and it also released for PlayStation 3 and since then, there have been a couple sequels and remakes of those sequels. I remember playing Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge on my brand new Wii U when that console came out and it was a blast. Well, you can now play all 3 of these games on even more modern hardware so that's cool, right?