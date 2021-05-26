PICTURED: Employee who shot eight dead during union meeting at light rail yard in San Jose before killing himself: Cops find explosive devices in the building and suspect's own home on fire

Chicago Police have released shocking bodycam video showing a shooting suspect pulling out a gun and firing at officers, leaving two cops, and their attacker, wounded. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) on Thursday released a nearly three and a half minutes-long video montage of the May 16 shooting, including the moments when the suspect – who had been ignoring officers’ demands to "drop the gun" and stop for them – fired point-blank at one of the officers.