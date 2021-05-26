Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

PICTURED: Employee who shot eight dead during union meeting at light rail yard in San Jose before killing himself: Cops find explosive devices in the building and suspect's own home on fire

By Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least nine people are dead following a mass shooting at a California light rail yard, the county's sheriff's office said Wednesday. The gunman - identified as Samuel Cassidy - opened fire a little before 7am local time during a shift change at the yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority near the city's main airport.

www.dailymail.co.uk
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Liccardo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Fbi#Rail Yard#Cops Police#City Police#At Scene Of Shooting#Airport Police#Fire#Nbc Bay Area#Match Com#Atu#Cnn#Ktvu Tv#White House#Fbi#Northeastern University#Kgo#Associated Press#Usa Today#Suspect
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox News

Chicago shooting suspect fired at officer from point-blank range, shocking video shows

Chicago Police have released shocking bodycam video showing a shooting suspect pulling out a gun and firing at officers, leaving two cops, and their attacker, wounded. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) on Thursday released a nearly three and a half minutes-long video montage of the May 16 shooting, including the moments when the suspect – who had been ignoring officers’ demands to "drop the gun" and stop for them – fired point-blank at one of the officers.
San Jose, CAWashington Post

‘A unique kind of pain:’ San Jose community mourns those killed in mass shooting at a light-rail facility

Two days after a gunman killed nine people in San Jose, Mayor Sam Liccardo said his city had learned the worst kind of lesson: that “no community is safe.”. In an interview with The Washington Post, Liccardo described the grim toll this latest mass shooting had taken. “We’ve done a fair amount of mourning throughout this pandemic, but this is a unique kind of pain,” he said.
San Jose, CAKCRA.com

Vigil held in memory of San Jose rail yard shooting victims

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Alejandra Rojas still can't believe the boy she went to high school with is gone. "You don't expect anything like this to happen so close to home, and especially to one of your friends," Rojas said. Adrian Balleza, 29, was among those killed Wednesday morning at...
San Jose, CAMarietta Daily Journal

San Jose shooting: Rail yard gunman had 3 handguns, illegal high-capacity magazines

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Valley Transportation Authority maintenance worker who fatally shot nine co-workers and himself at a light rail yard Wednesday morning in the San Francisco Bay Area’s deadliest mass shooting in decades was armed with three semi-automatic handguns with 11 illegal high-capacity magazines, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
San Jose, CAKESQ

Here’s what we know about the San Jose rail yard shooting

Investigators are trying to determine what led a gunman to open fire Wednesday at his workplace — a public transit rail yard in San Jose, California — killing nine people before killing himself, officials said. Eight miles away, authorities are looking into the gunman’s home, which officials said was burning...
San Jose, CASFGate

San Jose mayor mourns the victims of light-rail facility shooting

Two days after a gunman killed nine people in San Jose, Mayor Sam Liccardo said his city had learned the worst kind of lesson: That "no community is safe." In an interview with The Washington Post, Liccardo described the grim toll this latest mass shooting had taken. "We've done a fair amount of mourning throughout this pandemic, but this is a unique kind of pain," he said.
California StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

California sheriff’s deputy shot, killed during chase in Yucca Valley; suspect also dead

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. — A California sheriff’s deputy and a suspect are dead after gunfire erupted during a chase in Yucca Valley, authorities said. According to KABC-TV and the San Bernardino Sun, the deadly shooting occurred after an attempted traffic stop Monday afternoon. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said deputies tried to stop the driver of a motorcycle without a plate about 12:30 p.m. near Imperial Drive and Paxton Road. The suspect failed to stop and fled, sparking a chase, the department said in a Facebook post.