PICTURED: Employee who shot eight dead during union meeting at light rail yard in San Jose before killing himself: Cops find explosive devices in the building and suspect's own home on fire
At least nine people are dead following a mass shooting at a California light rail yard, the county's sheriff's office said Wednesday. The gunman - identified as Samuel Cassidy - opened fire a little before 7am local time during a shift change at the yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority near the city's main airport.www.dailymail.co.uk