Violent Crimes

Arrests made in New Jersey birthday party shooting that left three dead, 11 injured

By Elisha Fieldstadt
NBC News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo men have been arrested in connection with a fatal New Jersey birthday party shooting that left three people dead and 11 others injured, police said Tuesday. Kevin Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and certain persons not to possess weapons, according to a statement from the New Jersey State Police. Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.

State
New Jersey State
