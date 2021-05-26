Arrests made in New Jersey birthday party shooting that left three dead, 11 injured

Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal New Jersey birthday party shooting that left three people dead and 11 others injured, police said Tuesday. Kevin Dawkins, 36, of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and certain persons not to possess weapons, according to a statement from the New Jersey State Police. Darrell Dawkins, 30, of Bridgeton, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun.