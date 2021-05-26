Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston County, SC

$10M settlement approved in death of Black man in South Carolina jail

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvNAd_0aC2VRUU00
© Greg Nash

A South Carolina county on Tuesday agreed to pay $10 million to the family of a Black man who died in January after sheriff’s deputies tased and pepper sprayed him in a jail cell.

The Charleston County Council unanimously agreed to the settlement that will be given to the family of Jamal Sutherland, according to The Washington Post.

Sutherland, 31, had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Authorities arrested Sutherland the day before he died after a fight broke out at the psychiatric facility where he was receiving treatment.

In video footage released this month, officers could be seen shouting at Sutherland to get on his stomach. They then handcuffed his hands behind his back, and one officer placed a knee on Sutherland. According to the footage, Sutherland could be heard saying, “I can’t breathe.”

He was later pronounced dead after an hour of resuscitation efforts.

During the interaction, Sutherland was also pepper sprayed twice and one of the officers later said he had tased Sutherland six to eight times, the Post notes.

The officers were attempting to transport Sutherland to court for his bond hearing.

The settlement was announced on the anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after former officer Derek Chauvin restrained him and placed a knee on his neck for several minutes until he became unresponsive.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder in the death of George Floyd. He was convicted earlier this year of second-degree murder, among other charges.

“This should never happen to anyone ever again,” Councilman Teddie E. Pryor Sr. said, according to the Post. “Ever.”

The two deputies who were involved in the incident — Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle — were fired this month.

“I must weigh the interest of public safety for the community against any incident that creates even the perception of an impairment to the operation of the Detention Center for the safety of all residents, staff and our community,” Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in a statement at the time.

A local prosecutor is expected to decide in June whether Fickett and Houle will face charges for Sutherland’s death, according to the Post.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
Society
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#County Jail#County Sheriff#Face Treatment#The Washington Post#Detention#Man#Second Degree Murder#June#Authorities#Officer#January#Bipolar Disorder#Schizophrenia#Sgt Lindsay Fickett#Pepper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
The Hill

White woman captured on camera vandalizing statue of the only Black member of the Lewis and Clark expedition

Video captured a white woman vandalizing a statue of the only Black member of the famous Lewis and Clark expedition, NBC-affiliate KGW reported on Wednesday. Video obtained by the Portland, Ore., NBC-affiliate shows an unidentified white woman using purple spray paint to deface the statue of York, which honors an enslaved member of the Lewis and Clark expedition.
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Arkansas woman sues after officer's police maneuver flips car

An Arkansas woman is suing a state trooper after he used a “pursuit intervention technique” ( PIT) to try to pull over her car, NBC News reports. According to a lawsuit filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court, 38-year-old Nicole Harper, who was pregnant during the incident, was driving at 84 mph in a 70-mph zone on U.S Highway 167 in Jacksonville, Ark. when the trooper signaled for her to pull over after flashing his lights and using his siren.
Mental HealthLebanon-Express

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.
Charleston County, SCwpde.com

Al Cannon Detention Center deputies involved in Sutherland case fired

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Sheriff Kristin Graziano announced the two Al Cannon Detention Center deputies involved in the Jamal Sutherland case have been terminated. The two terminated employees are Detention Sergeant Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle. Sheriff Graziano issued the following the statement:. Today, I...