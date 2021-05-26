Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Coliseum News

By Eli Walsh
East Bay Express
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOakland closes site and Giants open as the fate of the A’s lingers on. Roughly half a million people will have been vaccinated at the Oakland Coliseum by the time its vaccination site closes this weekend, officials with the Coliseum’s joint powers authority said Friday. The Coliseum’s mass-vaccination site closed...

eastbayexpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Government
Oakland, CA
Sports
County
Alameda County, CA
Local
California Health
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Kaplan
Person
Dave Kaval
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Coliseum#Coliseum News#Jpa#Board Of Commissioners#Oakland A#Major League Baseball#The San Francisco Giants#Mlb Ballpark#Bay City News#Oakland Vice Mayor#Oracle Park#Mobile Clinics#Federal Officials#Mid December#Mass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
FEMA
News Break
Sports
News Break
Politics
News Break
MLB
Related
Oakland, CAAthletics Nation

Amidst executives, politicians, and billionaires bickering, fans are left hanging

The dark cloud of relocation is once again cast over the Oakland A’s. As A’s fans, we have lived in a multiple decades-long existential crisis, not knowing if we are going to lose our team at any moment. We get the highs of the new stadium renderings, which could probably fill a museum by this point, and the lows of the news of yet another failed proposal. Being an A’s fan is a roller coaster, which can be really fun at times, and “plunging to possible death” at other times...and this week it’s been the latter. It’s been a real jumble of thoughts and emotions this week for A’s fans, especially the local fans whose lives are inextricably tied to the Coliseum every summer. Out of that jumble, and scattershot comments on the previous stadium posts, here are some of my muddled thoughts.
Alameda, CAMercury News

Oakland deputy chief named new Alameda police chief

The city of Alameda’s next top cop — taking over a department currently facing heavy scrutiny for the in-custody death of a man last month — will be Oakland Police Department Deputy Chief Nishant Joshi, who is well regarded both within the department and the community, the city announced Monday.
Oakland, CANBC Bay Area

New Oakland Fire Chief to Be Sworn in

On Monday, Reginald Freeman will be sworn in as Oakland's 37th fire chief. Freeman, previously fire chief in Hartford, Connecticut, will take over for Deputy Chief Melinda Drayton, who has served as Oakland's interim chief since April 2020. In addition to serving as Hartford chief since 2016, Freeman previously held...
Oakland, CAoaklandnewsnow.com

East Oakland Stadium Alliance Pushes Coliseum Ballpark With Flooding Future

The East Oakland Stadium Alliance, the group formed of Oakland-based firms that depend on the Port of Oakland and its land for their livelihood, are rightly concerned about their collective future in considering Howard Terminal as site for a ballpark for the Oakland Athletics. But, rather than advance a plan that has as its objective the co-existence of Howard Terminal Ballpark and its operations, it’s touting a ballpark at the Oakland Coliseum. Trouble is, the place I once favored for the Major League Baseball team has a future that’s quite literally underwater.
Oakland, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Oakland airport eyes huge expansion, new terminal, new gates

OAKLAND — Oakland International Airport is eyeing a major expansion of the East Bay aviation hub and is seeking public input regarding the wide-ranging project. The project would create a brand-new terminal and modernize the existing terminals, all of which would bring about a dramatic increase in the number of gates at the airport, public documents being circulated by Oakland International Airport officials show.
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
Oakland, CASFGate

New Fire Chief To Be Sworn In Monday

OAKLAND (BCN) On Monday, Reginald Freeman will be sworn in as Oakland's 37th fire chief. Freeman, previously fire chief in Hartford, Connecticut, will take over for Deputy Chief Melinda Drayton, who has served as Oakland's interim chief since April 2020. In addition to serving as Hartford chief since 2016, Freeman...
Oakland, CASFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The Dublin City Council will likely extend the terms of its funding agreements for the Iron Horse Trail Bridge at Dublin Boulevard project, after the project extending Scarlett Drive southward to Dublin Boulevard was delayed. The pedestrian and bicyclist Dublin Boulevard Bridge was planned to be built once Scarlett Drive...
California Statemarinelink.com

Fire-Stricken Containership Starts Transit to Port of Oakland

The Unified Command, consisting of the U.S. Coast Guard, the State of California, and Witt O'Brien's said Sunday it was coordinating the safe transit of a container ship 80 miles southwest of Big Sur to the Port of Oakland, California after the ship had reported an engine fire on Friday.
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
Oakland, CAKQED

Former Employees Call Co-Op Plans Into Question at Starline Social Club

The popular Oakland venue Starline Social Club was presumed to be gone forever. In October 2020, the owners announced they were selling both the building and the business, citing pandemic-related financial struggles. But on April 29, in a surprising reversal greeted by hundreds of excited responses on social media, a press release and Instagram post stated that the Starline would return in September—and what's more, it would be converted into a worker-owned co-op.
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
Oakland, CANBC Bay Area

AAPI Community Holds ‘Unity Against Hate' Rally in Oakland

There were a number of rallies that were held in cities across the nation and in the Bay Area Saturday to denounce anti Asian hate and promote unity. In Oakland, a rally drew politicians and a diverse group community members. “We don’t tolerate any kind of hatred of all races,”...
Oakland, CAoaklandnewsnow.com

SF Bay Area White “Journalists” Can’t Stand Black Oakland Blogger With His Own Opinion

This is typical: a white so-called journalist I don’t know or who’s name I’ve never seen takes to white-owned social media to tag me simply because, when it all boils down to basics, I am holding an opinion that’s different and opposite their own on a controversial subject. I never call myself a journalist; I’m a blogger, and Oakland’s first blogger with his own blog going back to 2003.