Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Free Will Astrology

By Rob Brezsny
East Bay Express
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19): “Open your mouth only if what you are going to say is more beautiful than silence,” declares an Arab proverb. That’s a high standard to aspire to. Even at our very best, when we’re soaring with articulate vitality, it’s hard to be more beautiful than silence for more than, say, 50 percent of the time. But here’s a nice surprise: You could exceed that benchmark during the next three weeks. You’re primed to be extra expressive and interesting. When you speak, you could be more beautiful than silence as much as 80 percent of the time.

eastbayexpress.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cesar Chavez
Person
James Frey
Person
Erin Morgenstern
Person
Ingrid Bergman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Free Will#Arab#Taurus#Cancerians#Greek#Oscars Emmys#Libra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Oscars
News Break
NASA
News Break
Astrology
Related
Lifestyletheasianparent.com

7 Most Unfaithful Female Zodiac Signs. Is Yours One Of Them?

A zodiac sign can reveal a lot about your level of commitment to your partner. Loyalty in every relationship is a quality that will help you process the good and bad days in any relationship. As an individual, you know that your partner is with you to weather the storm and the many challenges life has in store.
Lifestylepurewow.com

The 3 Zodiac Signs That Are Always Right (Well, They Certainly Think They Are)

After a long week, you’ve finally reached your serenity: watching an episode of Jeopardy accompanied by your dog and a crisp glass of Chardonnay. But before you can take a sip, your sister walks in and begins proudly singing out every answer before the contestants can get their thumb on the buzzer. Her behavior wouldn’t bother you, but just last week she turned your birthday soiree (complete with hand-twisted candles and vintage tableware) into an all-out debate and, on her way out the door, informed you that your hair was curled incorrectly (the waves should turn away from your face, not toward it).
AstronomyMindBodyGreen

How Each Sign Should Prep For The Solar Eclipse, From Astrologers

Astrological events will affect us all differently depending on our zodiac sign. And the upcoming new moon "ring of fire" solar eclipse is no exception! The new moon occurs Thursday, June 10, at 6:52 am EST, and as the moon passes directly between the Earth and the sun, the eclipse will be viewable in some areas.
Lifestyleeureka.news

Esoteric Astrology as news for week June 23 – 29

Summer 2021 began this year on the night of June 20 and early morning June 21, when the Sun entered the sign of Cancer, the Forth Gate opening for Hercules. After the Sun stations high in the sky for three days at the Tropic of Cancer, many celebrations occur over the solstice period. In Masonry and Christianity, June 24 is called Midsummer’s Day. It is also St. John the Baptist Day. John, a hermit and the cousin of Jesus, was born six months before Jesus. Like the New Group of World Servers, John’s role was to “prepare the Way for the Messiah.” When Christ came to the River Jordon for baptism (2nd Initiation), John recognized Him. Symbolically John’s light was replaced by the Light of the Messiah whose Light signifies spiritually, the bright light of summer.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

The Top Strength Each Zodiac Sign Brings To Their Job and Workplace, According to an Astrologer

As any lover of astrology already knows, a person’s entire natal chart—including sun, moon, and rising signs, and beyond—can reveal a lot about various components of life. Whether you’d like to better understand how you function optimally with respect to self care, your friendships, romantic relationships, or beyond, there is intel to glean from your specific planetary placements—and that includes to how you best show up at work. Each of the 12 signs possesses a unique soul mission that impacts the way they navigate their lives, including the type of energy they bring to their job.
Lifestyletimeshudsonvalley.com

Astrology Basics: What the Stars Say About You- Virtual

Have you ever been curious about astrology and wanted to learn more? Get an introduction to the Zodiac, and the stars and planets that make up your natal chart from Astrologer and author Marianna Boncek. Pre-register to receive a personalized natal chart before the Zoom presentation. Newburgh Free Main Library...
Astronomywmagazine.com

Astrologer Lisa Donovan Shares Planetary Insights on “Hot Girl Summer”

Photography by Mario Sorrenti. Styled by Edward Enninful. Lisa Donovan finds the old-school approach to zodiac—short blurbs in the backs of magazines summing up what’s to come in a pithy couple of sentences—to be, well, “bullshit.” “‘Being a Pisces means this summer is going to be great for you!’ That was the old way, a way to sell newspapers,” Donovan, the founder of social astrology app The Pattern, says over Zoom from her home in London. “We just can’t do it like that anymore.”
Lifestylecityweekly.net

Horoscopes for JUN 24 - 30

Author Albert Camus advised everyone to "steal some time and give it freely and exclusively to your own self." That's excellent advice for you to heed in the coming days. The cosmos has authorized you to put yourself first and grab all the renewal you need. So please don't scrimp as you shower blessings on yourself. One possible way to accomplish this goal is to go on a long stroll or two. Camus says, "It doesn't have to be a walk during which you'll have multiple life epiphanies and discover meanings no other brain ever managed to encounter." But I think you are indeed likely to be visited by major epiphanies and fantastic new meanings.
TV & Videosdnyuz.com

Modern Love Podcast: Was It Me or Our Astrology?

“I had always pitied the desperate fools targeted by those ads. Now it seemed the desperate fool was me.”. “Love life not working out? Health problems? Everything going wrong?”. Amisha Patel used to be skeptical of astrological services that offered claims about the future. Her parents, who immigrated to the...
ScienceDaily Californian

So, why are queer people so interested in astrology?

Mercury may be in retrograde, but astrology is in a renaissance — and much like the post-Middle Ages art movement, the rise of the zodiac is being driven by members of the queer community. Astrology is the sort of thing that feels inherently queer. It occupies a present, yet peripheral...
LifestyleMindBodyGreen

Everything You Should Know About Astrology's 4 Cardinal Signs

You know your sun sign, but do you know whether that sign is fixed, mutable, or cardinal? Each zodiac sign falls under one of those three categories, with Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn being the four cardinal signs. Here's what it means to be cardinal and why it matters, according to the AstroTwins.
Lifestylenewpaper24.com

Aries Every day Horoscope – Aries Horoscope In the present day – NEWPAPER24

Nature has bestowed outstanding confidence and intelligence in you- so use it to its finest. In the present day, you will not have to spend your personal cash, as an elder of your home may help you along with your funds. Family and friends members take up most of your time. Ideas of assembly your pal after a very long time could improve your warmth beats like a rolling stone. Acknowledging you mistake on work will go in your favour. However it’s essential to evaluation how one can enhance it. You must apologize to whom you’ve gotten harmed. Bear in mind everybody makes errors however solely fools repeat them. You possibly can plan on having fun with your free time along with your closest buddies at the moment. Girls are from Venus and Males are from Mars, but it surely’s the day when Venus and Mars will soften into one another.