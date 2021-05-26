Pierson’s Five-Sport Varsity Athlete Brooke Esposito Chooses To Play Soccer At Manhatanville College

Newsday Swimmer of the Year: Denise Phelan, Northport-Commack, Jr. At the Suffolk championships, she set a county record for the 100 breaststroke in an All-American automatic time of 1:01.61. She won the 200 IM in 2:03.33 and was part of the winning 200 medley relay in 1:49.05. She was also part of the 400 free relay that placed second in 3:38.85. She finished first in the state for her 200 IM and 100 breaststroke according to results on swimdata.info.