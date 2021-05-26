Cancel
East Hampton, NY

Pierson’s Five-Sport Varsity Athlete Brooke Esposito Chooses To Play Soccer At Manhatanville College

By Drew Budd
sagharborexpress.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooke Esposito is the rare kind of athlete who doesn’t need to play the sport her senior year of high school that she expects to compete in during her college career. The Pierson senior opted to play field hockey this past fall season and run cross country, instead of playing on East Hampton’s girls soccer team, even though she’s set to play soccer at Manhattanville College in Harrison, New York, this fall.

sagharborexpress.com
