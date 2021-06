OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – As winners of six of their last eight contests, the Oak Hill softball team feels like they’re playing peaking heading into the postseason. “From when we started in April to now, my big thing was let’s get better every day, and at the end of the season that’s when we want to be playing our best ball.” said head coach John McGinnis. “I feel we are playing pretty good ball right now.”