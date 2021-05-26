Cancel
Killeen, TX

More than uniform, boots and weapons

By Lori Ann PALOMARES
Killeen Daily Herald
 16 days ago

As I am sure we are all aware of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, we will all gather for the extra time off we are given in honor of our fallen soldiers. It can be quite natural to have little to no sensitivity to this special day; that is, if we have never been directly affected. Our soldiers are faced with much challenge, strife, adversity and resilience each day as they put on their uniforms. There are so many stigmas and triggers when it comes to our armed forces that we can default them. However, underneath the uniform, the grunt, and their need for precision and order, they are simply human beings.

