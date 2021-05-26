Cancel
Rock Music

Quiet Riot Still Touring After Frankie Banali’s Death, 2021 + 2022 Dates Booked

By Joe DiVita
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quiet Riot are fulfilling late drummer Frankie Banali's wish that the band continue on after his death and now the glam metal icons have announced tour dates for both this year as well as next year. The band, now comprised of Jizzy Pearl (vocals), Alex Grossi (guitar), Chuck Wright (bass)...

Presque Isle, ME
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

