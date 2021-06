Oil prices fell yesterday due to a surge in gasoline inventories coupled with relatively insufficient demand, giving up part of the previous session's gains. Brent crude oil futures remained steady at the end of the last session, closing at the 72.22 level after rising by 1.02% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures dropped by 0.13%, closing the session at the 69.96 level after advancing by 1.18% in the previous session.