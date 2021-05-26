Kings’ Top 5 European Players in Team History

Jack Eichel’s name has been in the rumour mill for months now. Last summer, he said, “I’m fed up with the losing, and I’m fed up and I’m frustrated … I’m a competitor, I want to win every time I go out onto the ice, I want to win the Stanley Cup every time I start a season.” Despite being one of the most talented centres in the league, the Buffalo Sabres have been abysmal in all six seasons he’s been there. However, the Sabres acquired former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall via free agency in an attempt to bolster the team’s forward core and to give Eichel an immensely talented winger to skate with. Hall underperformed in Buffalo and was dealt to Boston, where he quickly revived his career.