Congress & Courts

Griffith Statement on Death of Former U.S. Senator John Warner

 2021-05-26

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today issued the following statement upon the death of former U.S. Senator John Warner (R-VA):. “John Warner was an old friend. More importantly for the country and the Commonwealth, he was a giant of Virginia politics. For five terms he represented Virginia with distinction in the United States Senate, and among his achievements, he helped drive the military expansion that won the Cold War.

State
Virginia State
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Morgan Griffith
Person
John Warner
