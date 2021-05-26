Griffith Statement on Death of Former U.S. Senator John Warner
Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) today issued the following statement upon the death of former U.S. Senator John Warner (R-VA):. “John Warner was an old friend. More importantly for the country and the Commonwealth, he was a giant of Virginia politics. For five terms he represented Virginia with distinction in the United States Senate, and among his achievements, he helped drive the military expansion that won the Cold War.pcpatriot.com
Comments / 0