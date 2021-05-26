Cancel
50 Years Ago: ‘Escape From the Planet of the Apes’ Explores New World

By Michael Gallucci
At the end of 1970's Beneath the Planet of the Apes, the first sequel in the original five-movie series, friendly chimpanzees Cornelius and Zira somehow managed to avoid the nuclear bomb that wiped out the rest of the cast. So, here they were, a year later in Escape From the Planet of the Apes, on Earth in the year 1973 – thanks to a convoluted time-warp explanation that makes much more sense plot-wise if you don't think too hard about it.

