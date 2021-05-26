Cancel
Unusual Options Activity Insight: GameStop

On Wednesday, shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $235.02. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

