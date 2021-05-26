‘Brave Rifles’ renovate Soldier and Family Readiness Center
The 3rd Cavalry Regiment “Brave Rifles” showcased a newly renovated Soldier and Family Readiness Center during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Fort Hood on Friday. The building centralizes several services and programs with a renewed focus on caring for soldiers and their family members’ needs. These programs and services include the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) coordinator, equal opportunity (EO) advisor, military family life counselor, retention and career counselor.kdhnews.com