Gold + Platinum Discs Awarded to the Jimi Hendrix Experience Go to Auction

By Philip Trapp
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 17 days ago
Two gold and one platinum disc plaques initially awarded to The Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell will hit the auction block on Thursday (May 27) via U.K. auction house Ewbank's. All three are expected to fetch thousands of dollars each. The gold awards from the Recording Industry Association of...

101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

