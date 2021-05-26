Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Understanding SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (NYSE:XLF) shares experienced unusual options activity on Wednesday. The stock price moved up to $37.52 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Put Option#Bid Price#Stock Options#Money Market#Stock Trading#Trading Stock#Xlf#Time#Bullish Options Activity#Unusual Options Activity#Trading Options#Bearish Option Type#Unusual Activity#Stock Price#Volume#Open Interest#Individual Parties#Put Expiration Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Wells Fargo's Unusual Options Activity

On Thursday, shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $45.94. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksBenzinga

Analyzing Amazon.com's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $3318.31. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Clover Health Investments

Shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $16.61. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: UP Fintech Holding

Shares of UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $27.52. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Robert J. Bishop Sells 25,000 Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
MarketsBenzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In US Steel And Walgreens Boots Alliance

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options volume in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) on Thursday. When the stock was trading around $28, there was a buyer of 6,700 contracts of the August $35 calls for $1.40. One print of that was 5,500 options so a very large player was involved, said Najarian. He already owns the stock and he said these options could really prove out to be something extraordinary.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Palantir Options Traders Bet On Bullish Breakaway

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), which has landed a slew of partnerships with various departments of the U.S. government, announced Tuesday that it was awarded a one-year contract renewal with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention valued at $7.4 million. The CDC runs its disease surveillance solution for the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.60. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 571,837 shares changing hands. Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

McDonald's And Microsoft Lead The Dow Jones In A Mixed Day Of Trading

U.S. indices are trading higher despite worse-than-expected U.S. jobless figures and inflation data. While jobless claims slightly missed consensus estimates, they fell for the sixth straight week. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) finished slightly higher by 0.06% to $344.98. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ)...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares rose 11.35% to $5.59 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 531.5K shares, which is 931.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.9 million. Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) stock...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells $1,283,938.92 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $1,283,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Heat Biologics Surges On Patent Filing

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares traded higher Thursday after the company filed for a patent titled “GP96-Based Cancer Therapy.” The stock was trending on StockTwits throughout the day and is likely also moving as retail traders push the stock higher. Heat Biologics was up 33% at $9.12 at last check.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.45 and last traded at $53.45. 210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 128,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43. Separately, Zacks Investment...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Investors Purchase High Volume of Covanta Call Options (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,880 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the average daily volume of 403 call options. Shares of CVA stock opened at $17.48 on Friday....