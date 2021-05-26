Cancel
Astronomy

Rare Super Blood Moon In Australia’s Night Sky

By zenger.news
Tennessee Tribune
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA, Australia — Moon gazers are in for a treat when a rare super blood moon appears in the sky on May 26 evening. A super blood moon is when a total lunar eclipse (or blood moon) happens at the same time as the ‘super’ moon — which appears brighter and bigger.

#Solar Eclipse#Blood Moon#Australians#Aest#The European Space Agency
