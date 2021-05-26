Feel Happy

There have been plenty of studies focused on teens and cannabis use, considering whether or not legal marijuana results in more young adults actually getting high. A recent study on the issue followed in the footsteps of several previous ones and came to the same conclusion: There is no correlation between U.S. states with legal medicial marijuan and weed use among teens. Published in Substance Abuse, researchers from Harvard University, John Hopkins and the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission reviewed data from 46 states collected over a 24-year period. How Can Parents Tell If Their Teenager Is Using Marijuana? Teen weed use in California rose among ‘low-risk’ groups following cannabis legalization: report Using alcohol and bud simultaneously not associated with engaging in certain risky activities: study Investigators found that there is no evidence suggesting medical marijuana programs resulted in more cannabis consumption in teens. Overall, states with legal medical marijuana had fewer instances of teens consuming cannabis. “This study found no evidence between 1991 and 2015 of increases in adolescents reporting past 30-day marijuana use or heavy marijuana use associated with state MML [medical marijuana law] enactment or operational MML dispensaries,” study authors wrote. Marijuana use in young adults has long been a concern among some who believe the herb’s acceptance could make teens more interested in trying these substances during a time in their lives when their brains are not fully formed. There are plenty of studies, though, that suggest this isn’t the case. Paul Armentano, deputy Director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, notes in a statement : “This data, gathered from 46 states over more than two decades, show unequivocally that medical cannabis access can be legally regulated in a manner that is safe, effective and that does not inadvertently impact young people’s habits.…