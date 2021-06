I’m not sure if it makes me a nerd or not (or if people actually call people nerds anymore), but when I see a Rhode Island question pop up on "Jeopardy!", I get excited. It makes me feel like we’re getting a celebrity shoutout. It’s a feeling of pride, recognition and even respect. Last week, while “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker was guest hosting, Rhody made an appearance on the board: "This single optimistic word is the official state motto of Rhode Island." Say it with me now: What is Hope? (It stumped all three contestants who, I’m sure, are regretting not brushing up on their Rhode Island history).