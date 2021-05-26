Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Analyzing DraftKings's Unusual Options Activity

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 15 days ago

On Wednesday, shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $49.5. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

www.benzinga.com
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
9K+
Followers
49K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Contracts#Ask Price#Bid Price#Put Option#Stock Options#Stock Trading#Trading Stock#Dkng#Unusual Options Activity#Options Market Activity#Bullish Options Activity#Bearish Option Type#Stock Price#Historical Averages#Open Interest#Call Expiration Date#Sentiment#Sweep Trade Type#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
DraftKings
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Clover Health Investments

Shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $16.61. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Palantir Options Traders Bet On Bullish Breakaway

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), which has landed a slew of partnerships with various departments of the U.S. government, announced Tuesday that it was awarded a one-year contract renewal with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention valued at $7.4 million. The CDC runs its disease surveillance solution for the...
MarketsBenzinga

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In US Steel And Walgreens Boots Alliance

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options volume in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) on Thursday. When the stock was trading around $28, there was a buyer of 6,700 contracts of the August $35 calls for $1.40. One print of that was 5,500 options so a very large player was involved, said Najarian. He already owns the stock and he said these options could really prove out to be something extraordinary.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Heat Biologics Surges On Patent Filing

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) shares traded higher Thursday after the company filed for a patent titled “GP96-Based Cancer Therapy.” The stock was trending on StockTwits throughout the day and is likely also moving as retail traders push the stock higher. Heat Biologics was up 33% at $9.12 at last check.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

OptimumBank Hldgs (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares rose 11.35% to $5.59 during Thursday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 531.5K shares, which is 931.31 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $17.9 million. Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) stock...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Chewy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results. Earnings per share were up 175.00% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.03). Revenue of $2,135,000,000 up by 31.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,130,000,000.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin Might Be Entering A Bearish Market, JPMorgan Analysts Suggest

JPMorgan Chase analysts think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) might be entering a bear market. What Happened: According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, a team of analysts at JPMorgan, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, suggested that Bitcoin is showing bearish signs despite its recent upward price movements. The analysts explained that Bitcoin’s relatively...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) shares moved upwards by 59.92% to $4.43 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.1 million. iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock moved upwards by 7.81% to $8.68. Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock increased by 6.7% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Barclays lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) price target from $302 to $285. Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares fell 13.3% to $187.88 in pre-market trading. Roth Capital cut the price target on Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) from $10 to $6. Ocugen shares rose 2.8% to $6.88 in pre-market trading. Wells Fargo raised...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates With Tiny Floats

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

WallStreetBets Activity Drops As Stonks Tank, ContextLogic, Cleveland-Cliffs, AMC See Highest Interest

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH), Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) are seeing higher interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum even as overall discussions on the forum have fallen overall. What Happened: E-commerce company ContextLogic and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs continued to be the most-discussed stocks on the forum...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Root And Aurora Cannabis

Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Root Inc (NASDAQ: ROOT) and Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB). Root has a short interest of around 30% and it was trading around $23 a few months ago. Options traders are buying the July $15 calls in the name as it moved sharply higher, to around $14. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold it for a week or two.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund (NYSE:EEM) saw some unusual options activity on Tuesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $55.31. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Options Article for NKE 0.7070065167502078

On Tuesday, shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved down to $132.87. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. Open interest is the number of unsettled contracts that have been traded but not yet closed by either counterparty. In other words, open interest represents the quantity of contracts that individual parties have written but not yet found a counterparty for (i.e. a buyer finding a seller, or a seller finding a buyer).
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

WISH Stock Skyrockets And Options Traders Pile In

ContextLogic Inc (NASDAQ: WISH) soared on Tuesday amid increased interest in the stock. ContextLogic went public Dec. 16, 2020, at $22.57 and, after a weeks-long period of consolidation, skyrocketed to a Jan. 28 all-time high of $32.85 before falling 77% to Monday’s low of $7.52. It looks as though the bottom may be in for the California-based software company and on Tuesday the stock shot up over 51%, filled its overhead gap and ran into the $11 range.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Palantir Technologies

Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $24.31. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
IndustryBenzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In ConocoPhillips

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) traded 1.8 times its average daily put volume on Monday. The big trade that caught his eye was the purchase of 1,000 contracts of the June 11, $58.50/$58 put spread for 11 cents. The trade breaks even at $58.39 or 2.37% below the closing price on Monday and it can make a maximal profit of 39 cents. Khouw said this is a bet on a small pullback in ConocoPhillips.