Helping Hands of Georgetown receives $25,000 grant

The Round Rock ISD board of trustees reiterated the district's previous announcement regarding virtual learning for the fall 2021 semester at its board meeting on June 10. Interim Superintendent Daniel Presley announced June 3 that the district will no longer be offering virtual learning as an option for its students in the fall, although it had been planning on it. This was due to the fact that House Bill 1468, which would have funded school districts offering virtual learning to its students and allowed students to earn credit for those courses, did not pass in the state’s 87th Legislature.