Helping Hands of Georgetown receives $25,000 grant
Nonprofit Helping Hands of Georgetown announced that it received a $25,000 grant from Seeds of Strength to help grow the organization’s mobile pantry for 2021-22. Helping Hands of Georgetown focuses on providing meals to those in need. Seeds of Strength is a philanthropic women's giving circle in which members come together to enrich lives in the Georgetown community, according to its website. This is the first time Helping Hands of Georgetown received this grant. It is located at 107 Halmar Cove, Ste. 232, Georgetown. 512-688-3595. www.helpinghandsgtx.org.communityimpact.com