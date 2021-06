We all want our homes to reflect our personalities, either as people, couples, or families. We buy furniture and home décor items that align our homes to our unique sense of self. Some of us prefer a clean and uncluttered home, the kind that gets featured in design magazines. You know the ones, those perfect homes where no item is out of place. The rest of us are trying our best to have a home that we love living in. To do this, we buy furniture pieces and décor accessories that match our identities and interior design styles. One of the most impactful ways to personalize our homes is to display artworks that speak to something inside of us. Once you’ve found those pieces, you need to know how to display them correctly, and I will teach you a few tricks to do that artwork justice.