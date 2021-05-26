Cancel
Amazon agrees to buy MGM film studio for $8.45 billion

By Kelly Gilblom and Spencer Soper, Bloomberg News
Marietta Daily Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon.com Inc. agreed to buy the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie company for $8.45 billion, a bet that a nearly century-old Hollywood icon can feed an insatiable demand for streaming content. The takeover is Amazon’s biggest acquisition since it agreed to buy Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion but follows investments of...

