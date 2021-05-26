Cancel
Ocean City, NJ

New motels, apartment building proposed in Ocean City

By Ahmad Austin
Atlantic City Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCEAN CITY — Grace Partners LLC is seeking approval from the city Planning Board to build two motels and an apartment building. According to a legal notice, the board will hear the proposal at a meeting at 6 p.m. June 2. The virtual meeting will include a public comment portion.

