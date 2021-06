Apologies if this has already been covered - the search facility doesn't seem to be working today on MN. I know that Caitlin Moran is a bit of Marmite person for Mumsnet (& even for me some days) but today's Times magazine is a) laugh out loud funny in parts and b) made think about something I'd just taken for granted as a given - why is it that coil insertions & removals are done with out any offer of pain relielf? It never just "hurts a bit" and leaves me feeling physically odd for several days after.