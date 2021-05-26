Commission looks at emergency repairs to county bridge
The Brown County Commission met in regular session Monday and among items of discussion was concern over disrepair to a county bridge. Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl discussed a bridge located at 220th Street and Mulberry Road, which is need of emergency repairs. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, suggested the commission do an expedited bid letting for the bridge with provision of expediting the start date as well. Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, will publish the bid letting immediately. The bid opening will be June 1, 2021, at 12:10 p.m. with a start date of June 15, 2021.