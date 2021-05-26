Commission looks at emergency repairs to county bridge

SUMMERDALE - Before Ecumenical Ministries’ program, Repair Baldwin, came to her aide, local homeowner Judith Gibson didn’t have a safe, accessible way in and out of her home. Now, through the program, she has a ramp installed that will change her ability to get in and out of her home safely. The project was completed with the assistance of volunteers from Eastern Shore Baptist Church, and funding was provided by the Baldwin County Homebuilders Association & Foundation.